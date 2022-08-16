Dr. John Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Marks, MD
Overview
Dr. John Marks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 645-9093
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Wish I had gone to Dr Marks years ago. He is the best.
About Dr. John Marks, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
