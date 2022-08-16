Overview

Dr. John Marks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marks works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.