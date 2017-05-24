Overview

Dr. John Marino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Marino works at John P. Marino M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.