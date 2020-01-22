Dr. John Marino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Marino, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Marino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Locations
1
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics8950 University Blvd Ste 200, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 881-9159
2
Mount Pleasant Office3510 N Highway 17 Ste 220, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 881-9159Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marino was perfect in fixing my foot. Likeable, easy to discuss the surgery and follow up. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Marino, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
