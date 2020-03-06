Overview

Dr. John Marcus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Marcus works at Charles Tsakrios Jr. M.d PA in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.