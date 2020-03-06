Dr. John Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Marcus, MD
Overview
Dr. John Marcus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Charles Tsakrios Jr. M.d PA89 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-0077
- 2 1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 209, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 447-0077
Valley Medical Group- Cardiac Specialty223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8000
Winter Haven Womens Hospital101 Avenue O SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 294-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Marcus for 20 years. He and his staff are wonderful , professional , caring and honest. He treats me and my family with nothing but respect not to mention how wonderful he was when delivering my children. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. John Marcus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013075951
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
