Dr. John Marcellus, MD
Dr. John Marcellus, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Loop Central4888 Loop Central Dr Ste 510, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 346-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marcellus is exceptionally good at intuitively understanding and teaching the skills necessary to cope with any underlying issues that often create an inability to handle normal but unexpected emotional stress.
About Dr. John Marcellus, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972647352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcellus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcellus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcellus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcellus works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcellus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcellus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcellus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcellus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.