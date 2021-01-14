Dr. John Mansour, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mansour, DO
Overview
Dr. John Mansour, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mansour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hughston Clinic Trauma Orange Park4689 US HIGHWAY 17, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 375-8850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mansour?
Dr. Mansour is you could want in selecting a doctor: Professionalism. Expertise. Caring. Accessibility. I’ve been his patient for about 6 months and every interaction, every visit has been ideal, 100% satisfaction. This rating includes the entire staff.
About Dr. John Mansour, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1922308691
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansour works at
Dr. Mansour has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.