See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Kirkland, WA
Dr. John Manning, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Manning, MD

Sports Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Manning, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Manning works at EvergreenHealth Orthopedic & Sports Care in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Callahan, MD
Dr. William Callahan, MD
6 (7)
View Profile
Bonita Hachey, PA-C
Bonita Hachey, PA-C
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Greg Nakamoto, MD
Dr. Greg Nakamoto, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    EvergreenHealth Orthopedic & Sports Care
    12039 NE 128th St Ste 400, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-4810
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Congenital Dislocation of Patella Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Worn Out Joint Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Manning?

    Photo: Dr. John Manning, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Manning, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Manning to family and friends

    Dr. Manning's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Manning

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Manning, MD.

    About Dr. John Manning, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477964146
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manning works at EvergreenHealth Orthopedic & Sports Care in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Manning’s profile.

    Dr. Manning has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Manning, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.