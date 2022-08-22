Dr. John Mann III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mann III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mann III, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was caring, professional and I had confidence in him immediately. He moved to VA. and I miss him. He Listened to my concerns and I feel wonderful! Thanks so much, Dr. Mann. If something happens to my other hip, I will want to come to Va.
About Dr. John Mann III, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1487631602
Education & Certifications
- Insall Scott Kelly Institute For Knee Reconstruction & Sports Medicine, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, Ny
- Unifversity Of Virginia Department Of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation
- Roanoke Memorial Hospitals
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Davidson College
