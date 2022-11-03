Overview

Dr. John Mann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center and Russellville Hospital.



Dr. Mann works at North Alabama Bone/Joint Clinic in Florence, AL with other offices in Muscle Shoals, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.