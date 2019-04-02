Dr. John Manllo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manllo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Manllo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Manllo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Manllo works at
Locations
Southern Texas Nephrology350 N Expressway, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 396-8936
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente doctor, habla inglés y español
About Dr. John Manllo, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Manllo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manllo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manllo works at
Dr. Manllo has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manllo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manllo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manllo.
