Dr. Mangoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Mangoni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Mangoni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mangoni works at
Locations
Angeles Comprehensive Community Clinic Inc.3920 Eagle Rock Blvd Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90065 Directions (323) 255-5225
All-inclusive Community Health Center1311 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504 Directions (818) 843-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Mangoni, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangoni works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangoni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangoni.
