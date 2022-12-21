Overview

Dr. John Manalo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Manalo works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.