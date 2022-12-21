Dr. John Manalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Manalo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Manalo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Manalo works at
Locations
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had great care from the time I got there in the morning until I went home in the afternoon
About Dr. John Manalo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Tagalog
- 1043506694
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
- Northwestern University
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Wabash College
- Orthopedic Surgery
