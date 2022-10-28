Dr. Maltry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Maltry, MD
Overview
Dr. John Maltry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Maltry works at
Locations
Northwest6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 382-8200
Tucson Orthopedic Institute PC12315 N Vistoso Park Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 544-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maltry is always patient and supportive. Did a great surgical job on 94 yr.old knee. Very upbeat and emphatic.
About Dr. John Maltry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1942201538
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Eastern Va Grad School Of Medicine
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maltry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maltry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maltry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maltry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maltry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maltry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.