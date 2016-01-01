Dr. John Mallett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mallett, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mallett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Mallett works at
Locations
-
1
Biloxi Ob/Gyn1720A Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 702-1500
-
2
Biloxi Ob. Gyn. Clinic147 Reynoir St Ste 105, Biloxi, MS 39530 Directions (228) 436-6658
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallett?
About Dr. John Mallett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1659317873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallett works at
Dr. Mallett has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.