Overview

Dr. John Malcolm, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Malcolm works at Urology of Virginia Pllc in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.