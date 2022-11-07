Overview

Dr. John Malayil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Malayil works at NovaSpine Pain Institute in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.