Dr. John Malayil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Malayil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
NovaSpine Pain Institute14300 W Granite Valley Dr Ste A1, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 777-4747
NovaSpine Pain Institute13203 N 103rd Ave Ste H5, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 777-4747
NovaSpine Pain Institute- Glendale17100 N 67th Ave Ste 300, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 777-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing doctor!!!!! Professional, confident, very knowledgeable, patient, compassionate, took his time, answered All my questioned, not rushed, very positive, staff very friendly, upbeat. Don't wait as log as I did, stop by and get help immediately....thank you everyone.
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Penn State Hershey Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Malayil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malayil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malayil has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malayil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malayil speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Malayil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malayil.
