Dr. John Mak, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Mak works at Premier Pain Centers in Shrewsbury, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ, Toms River, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.