Dr. John Mak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Mak, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Premier Pain Centers - Shrewsbury170 Avenue At the Cmn Ste 6, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 380-0200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Premier Pain Centers LLC55 Schanck Rd Ste A-18, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-9544
Premier Pain Centers - Toms River1430 Hooper Ave Ste 205, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 458-0322Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Premier Pain Centers - Toms River150 Route 37 W Ste A2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 380-0200
Premier Pain Centers - Old Bridge14 Woodward Dr # A2, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 431-9544
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Dr. Mak listens carefully to patient complaints and concerns. He then explains things thoroughly and provides excellent pain relief procedures.
- Caritas St. Elizabeths Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
