Overview

Dr. John Maize Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Maize Sr works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.