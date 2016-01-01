Dr. John Maize, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maize is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Maize, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Trident Dermatology9295 Medical Plaza Dr Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0760Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- University of California, San Francisco
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Nc Baptist Hosp/Wake Forest U
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Maize has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maize accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maize has seen patients for Warts, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maize on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maize has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maize.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maize, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maize appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.