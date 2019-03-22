Dr. John Maiocco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maiocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Maiocco, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Maiocco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Maiocco works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group Podiatry - Trumbull112 Quarry Rd Ste 420, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 374-3464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A pleasure to deal with his staff and him! He was very thorough and explained everything he would do! I highly recommend his care as a podiatrist!
About Dr. John Maiocco, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1154382968
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maiocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maiocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maiocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maiocco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maiocco.
