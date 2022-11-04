Dr. John Main, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Main is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Main, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Main, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Oklahoma State University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Locations
Ocala Health Neurosurgical Group1725 SE 28th Loop Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6968Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Main?
Dr Main took the time to explain exactly what he saw on my MRI and what is procedure would do to illuminate most if not all of my back pain. I have had zero pain in my back since having the operation 3 weeks ago. I walked out of the hospital a new man from chronic pain I’ve had for over 30 years. I highly recommend Dr Main
About Dr. John Main, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1467405233
Education & Certifications
- National Hospital For Neurology and Neurosurgery
- MCP-Hahnemann University Hospital
- Oklahoma State University
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Main has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Main accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Main using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Main has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Main has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Main on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Main. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Main.
