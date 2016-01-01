See All Vascular Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Vascular Surgery
Overview

Dr. John Maijub, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Maijub works at Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Ischemic Colitis and Peripheral Artery Bypass along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC
    1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 962-0280
  2. 2
    720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 880-3737
  3. 3
    Indiana University Health Inc
    1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 962-2000
  4. 4
    Indiana University Health West Hospital
    1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 217-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ischemic Colitis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ischemic Colitis
Peripheral Artery Bypass

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. John Maijub, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467776013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maijub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maijub has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Ischemic Colitis and Peripheral Artery Bypass, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maijub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Maijub has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maijub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maijub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maijub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

