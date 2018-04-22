Overview

Dr. John Mahon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mahon works at Beacon Bone & Joint Specialists University Commons in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.