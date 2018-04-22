See All Hand Surgeons in South Bend, IN
Dr. John Mahon, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Mahon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mahon works at Beacon Bone & Joint Specialists University Commons in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Indiana Hand & Wrist Center
    6301 University Commons Ste 420, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 968-2832

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mahon?

    Apr 22, 2018
    I am a professional Hammond B3 and piano musician. When I shattered my wrist, I thought of ALL the people that I knew that had that experience that never fully recovered from it. I had to have a titanium plate put in with ten screws. In an unexpectedly short time, I had NO pain, FULL range of motion, and can play that left hand boogie better than before. I can actually stretch to one extra key. I am very grateful to this mans skill and caring manner. Thanks Dr. Mahon!!!!!!!!!
    SweetRay Burke in Saint Joseph MI — Apr 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Mahon, MD
    About Dr. John Mahon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861474801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School

