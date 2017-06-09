Overview

Dr. John Maher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Maher works at Champaign Dental Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.