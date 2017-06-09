Dr. John Maher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Maher, MD
Overview
Dr. John Maher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Locations
Torrance Chiropractic22924 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 328-0091
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maher was attentive, kind and took the time to answer all of out questions about my father's procedure. He also did an amazing job with my dad's posterior capsulotomy. I am writing on behalf of my father who was 83 at the time of his procedure.
About Dr. John Maher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Calif-San Diego
- Loyola U
- Luth Genl Hosp
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Maher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maher has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maher speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.
