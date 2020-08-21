Dr. John Mahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mahan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mahan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.
Dr. Mahan works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana Psc1900 Bluegrass Ave Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 585-2300
Louisville250 E Liberty St Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 585-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked dr mahan He has done 2 surgery on my back. But he has left the jeffersonville orthopedic group. That’s all I know one day he was my dr and the next I hear he has left the group. I wish I knew where he is. I hope he is ok. I’d go back to him
About Dr. John Mahan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1780665174
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahan has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Limb Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahan speaks Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.