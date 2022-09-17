Overview

Dr. John Magaldi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Magaldi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.