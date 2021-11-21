See All Nephrologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. John Madigan, DO

Nephrology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Madigan, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Madigan works at The Nephrology Group, P.A. in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Nephrology Group, P.A.
    142 Palisade Ave Ste 210, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 963-1077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Acute Kidney Failure
Alkalosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Accelerated Hypertension
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Amyloidosis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Vasculitis
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chronic Anemia
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Concussion
Confusion
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Cranial Trauma
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dialysis
Dialysis Complications
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Skin
Duodenal Ulcer
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrolyte Disorders
Embolism
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Epilepsy
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Exertional Hypertension
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Familial Hypertension
Familial Renal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gait Abnormality
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Genitourinary Cancers
Glomerulonephritis
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Hemodialysis
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
High-Risk Hypertension
Hydronephrosis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Failure
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Kidney Stones Treatment
Kidney Transplant
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Genital System Cancer
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Malnutrition
Megaloblastic Anemia
Meningitis
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nephritis
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Nutritional Anemia
Obesity
Orthostatic Hypotension
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 21, 2021
    Have been seeing him since my condition back in 2015 . He is very very informing and and easy to communicate with
    — Nov 21, 2021
    About Dr. John Madigan, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427239854
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center|Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Med Center
    Internship
    • Newark Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Madigan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madigan works at The Nephrology Group, P.A. in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Madigan’s profile.

    Dr. Madigan has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Madigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

