Overview

Dr. John Maddalozzo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.



Dr. Maddalozzo works at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL and Westchester, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.