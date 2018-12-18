Dr. John Maddalozzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddalozzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Maddalozzo, MD
Dr. John Maddalozzo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6230
Lurie Childrens Northbrook Op1131 Techny Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (800) 543-7362
Childrens Outpatient Svs of Westchester2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (708) 836-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Maddalozzo performed Tonsilectomy and Adenoidectomy to my son who is 5 years old. Perfect communication with the doctor and no complications. I trust him 100% . Real proffesionalist and very knowledgeable. Highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
