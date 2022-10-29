Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Mackenzie, DO
Overview
Dr. John Mackenzie, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mackenzie works at
Locations
Gladhart Family Medicine820 Ainsworth Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 778-0827
- 2 1001 Willow Creek Rd Ste 3300, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 778-0827
- 3 10880 PO Box, Prescott, AZ 86304 Directions (928) 778-0827
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MacKenzie has treated my MS for many years. He is caring, compassionate and knowledgeable about my condition. He is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. John Mackenzie, DO
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518078807
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mackenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackenzie works at
Dr. Mackenzie has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.
