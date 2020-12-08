Dr. John Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mack, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They completed their residency with Christus St Joseph Hospital
Dr. Mack works at
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Clin Lngvw Gnrl Srgy707 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 234-1830
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mack?
I chose to have Dr. Mack remove a growth on my leg after watching him interact with a family in the waiting room post-surgery many years ago. He was kind, caring, confident, and yet not arrogant. My first impressions were EXACTLY correct. Dr. Mack evaluated my condition, scheduled my surgery, operated (which was more involved than either of us thought it would be), and did follow-up, all in a professional, caring, and personal manner. I could not be more please or recommend Dr. Mack and his staff more highly!!!! Great surgeon!!! Definitely I would recommend Dr. Mack to my family and friends.
About Dr. John Mack, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1801826151
Education & Certifications
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mack works at
Dr. Mack has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.