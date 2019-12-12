Dr. Macgregor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Macgregor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Macgregor, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Peace Health North Cscd Crdlgy2979 SQUALICUM PKWY, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 734-2700
Sound Health Chiropractic LLC1218 29th St Ste B, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (360) 734-2700
Peacehealth Ketchikan Medical Center3100 Tongass Ave, Ketchikan, AK 99901 Directions (907) 228-8300
St Joseph Medical Center2901 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 734-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love this Doctor. VERY very thorough and cordial.
About Dr. John Macgregor, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831149236
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macgregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macgregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macgregor has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macgregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgregor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macgregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macgregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.