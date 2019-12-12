Overview

Dr. John Macgregor, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Macgregor works at PeaceHealth Cardiology Medical Group in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Anacortes, WA and Ketchikan, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.