Dr. John Macgillivray, MD
Overview
Dr. John Macgillivray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Locations
Ip Ct LLC1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 606-1896
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1896Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Frank J Schwab MD523 E 72nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1896
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've now seen him twice--both times for a second opinion. First time, an orthopedist wanted me to wear a hip-to-ankle cast for three months for a horizontal patella fracture. Dr. MacG said just wear a knee brace for two weeks. He was right. I was fine. This time, I was told an MRI showed an ACL rupture. Dr. MacG read it and said it didn't show that at all. This was consistent with my lack of pain. Dr MacG knows his stuff and clearly doesn't recommend surgery unnecessarily.
About Dr. John Macgillivray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275510182
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
