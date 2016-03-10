Overview

Dr. John Macgillivray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Macgillivray works at Hospital For Special Surgery in Stamford, CT with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.