Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates LLC5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 950, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-9555
Neurology Surgical Associates, LLC5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Seriously amazing! I can't believe how much better I feel and that my pain is gone and my muscles have stopped atrophying. Such a blessing and an unbelievable outcome! You never hear "I had a GREAT back/neck surgery!" Well I did! Ok - his bedside manner - is a B- but who cares! He's super nice.
About Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1679533343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
