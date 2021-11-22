Dr. John Macaluso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macaluso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Macaluso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Macaluso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Res U
Dr. Macaluso works at
Locations
-
1
Sunburst Cardiology13710 Metropolis Ave Ste 108, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 306-8388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macaluso?
Dr is easy to inderstand
About Dr. John Macaluso, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1306892211
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Res U
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macaluso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macaluso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macaluso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macaluso works at
Dr. Macaluso has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macaluso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macaluso speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Macaluso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macaluso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macaluso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macaluso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.