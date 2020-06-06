Dr. John Ma, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ma, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Ma, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry|Nyu College Of Dentistry.
Locations
EaDo Family Dental2240 Navigation Blvd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77003 Directions (713) 331-7666Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best dentist I EVER had. I had 2 root canals done and deep cleaning. He is incredibly well versed and intelligent with a wholesome bedside manner. Great! Great! Dentist.
About Dr. John Ma, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Medical Center
- New York University / College of Dentistry|Nyu College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma speaks Spanish.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.