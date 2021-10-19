See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. John Lyon, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Lyon, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Lyon works at ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY SPECIALISTS, LTD in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Fox River Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Ridge Office
    1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 220, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 444-1145
  2. 2
    1009 Il Route 22 Ste 2, Fox River Grove, IL 60021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 842-9366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head, Familial Form Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 19, 2021
    I worked with Dr. Lyon for about 5 years, focusing on PT and avoiding surgery - my choice. Then, it was time and recently, I had hip replacement surgery with Dr. Lyon at Lutheran General and could not be more pleased. At 8 days after surgery, I switched from a walker to a cane and by 10 days was off all narcotic pain meds. Now, 15 days after surgery, I'm using a stationary bike, swimming slowly, and walking very evenly. And, I feel great. He and his surgical team did wonderfully. As I get my hips and legs back into condition, sleeping is a bit hard, but that's normal after surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Lyon. As an aside, my wife and my business partner also used him for hip replacement and both were completely satisfied.
    Bob Hamilton — Oct 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Lyon, MD
    About Dr. John Lyon, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245330729
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Med College Chicago Il
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northwestern University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School

