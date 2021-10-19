Dr. John Lyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lyon, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Lyon works at
Park Ridge Office1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 220, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (312) 444-1145
- 2 1009 Il Route 22 Ste 2, Fox River Grove, IL 60021 Directions (847) 842-9366
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
I worked with Dr. Lyon for about 5 years, focusing on PT and avoiding surgery - my choice. Then, it was time and recently, I had hip replacement surgery with Dr. Lyon at Lutheran General and could not be more pleased. At 8 days after surgery, I switched from a walker to a cane and by 10 days was off all narcotic pain meds. Now, 15 days after surgery, I'm using a stationary bike, swimming slowly, and walking very evenly. And, I feel great. He and his surgical team did wonderfully. As I get my hips and legs back into condition, sleeping is a bit hard, but that's normal after surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Lyon. As an aside, my wife and my business partner also used him for hip replacement and both were completely satisfied.
- Rush Med College Chicago Il
- Northwestern University
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.
