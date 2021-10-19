Overview

Dr. John Lyon, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Lyon works at ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY SPECIALISTS, LTD in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Fox River Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.