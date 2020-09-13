Dr. John Lyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lyne, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lyne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Grove City Medical Center and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Lyne works at
Locations
-
1
Triangle Urological Group1307 Federal St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 281-4492
-
2
Triangle Urological Group12311 Perry Hwy Fl 2, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 884-0885
-
3
Ahn Wexford Hospital12351 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 281-1757
-
4
Wolf Creek Medical Associates647 N Broad Street Ext, Grove City, PA 16127 Directions (724) 264-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care !
About Dr. John Lyne, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306943477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyne works at
Dr. Lyne has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.