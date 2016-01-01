Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lynch, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lynch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Locations
Lynch Primary Care31 E Lee St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 638-5339
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Lynch, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194721357
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
