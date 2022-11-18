Dr. Randy Longman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Longman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Longman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College|J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Longman showed great professionalism as a physician and as a human being. He understood my urgency and inspired confidence. He attended to my doubts and I feel he is a great doctor who will follow up on my health.
About Dr. Randy Longman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical College|J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Gastroenterology
