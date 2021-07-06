Overview

Dr. John Luras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Luras works at Physician Group Of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.