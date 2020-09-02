See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. John Lurain, MD

Oncology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Lurain, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lurain works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Vaginal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    250 E Superior St Ste 4-420, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0990
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    333 E Superior St Ste 420, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 943-0282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy
Vaginal Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 02, 2020
    I was Dr. Lurain's patient for 12 years. I survived cancer through his care and his wonderful staff. I would highly recommend Doctor Lurain to family and friends. As of January 2020, this amazing Doctor retired and is greatly missed.
    Ruth Rohan — Sep 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Lurain, MD
    About Dr. John Lurain, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902835853
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lurain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lurain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lurain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lurain works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lurain’s profile.

    Dr. Lurain has seen patients for Colposcopy, Vaginal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

