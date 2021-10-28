Overview

Dr. John Lunt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Lunt works at MOTION PT Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Dupuytren's Contracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.