Dr. John Lunt, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Lunt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Lunt works at MOTION PT Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Dupuytren's Contracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Orthopedic Associates
    2 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 797-1500
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Dr Lunt is one of the finest surgeons In Danbury. He explains everything so well and will always follow up on your needs. His surgical center offers the best of care and courtesy from his medical team to fit your needs. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a great surgeon in the Danbury CT area!
    Marion Eves — Oct 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Lunt, MD
    About Dr. John Lunt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1922098904
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lunt has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Dupuytren's Contracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

