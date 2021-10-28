Dr. John Lunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lunt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Lunt works at
Locations
-
1
Danbury Orthopedic Associates2 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lunt?
Dr Lunt is one of the finest surgeons In Danbury. He explains everything so well and will always follow up on your needs. His surgical center offers the best of care and courtesy from his medical team to fit your needs. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a great surgeon in the Danbury CT area!
About Dr. John Lunt, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1922098904
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Colorado
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lunt works at
Dr. Lunt has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Dupuytren's Contracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lunt speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.