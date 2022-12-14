Overview

Dr. John Lundberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Lundberg works at RWJ OB/GYN Associates PA in Manalapan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

