Dr. John Luke III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Luke III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Luke III works at
Locations
Acadiana Vascular Center129 RUE LOUIS XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 289-9700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital
- Park Place Surgical Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luke and all of his staff are incredible!! This doctor should have 5 stars through and through and through. He has saved my life!
About Dr. John Luke III, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679763114
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, Louisiana
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- LSU
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
