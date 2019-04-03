Overview

Dr. John Ludlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Ludlow works at WESTERN MICHIGAN UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.