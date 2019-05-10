Dr. John Luckasen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckasen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Luckasen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Luckasen, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
1
Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Oakview Medical Bldg2727 S 144th St Ste 225, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 552-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Midwest Dermatology Clinic109 N 15th St, Norfolk, NE 68701 Directions (402) 371-3564
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Children's Hospital and Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- American Medical Security
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I always like going there they always get me in before the time is due and he's real thorough and gets me in and out in a fairly good time
About Dr. John Luckasen, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1114921525
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Southern California Los Angeles
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Luckasen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luckasen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luckasen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Luckasen has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luckasen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckasen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckasen.
