Overview

Dr. John Luckasen, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Luckasen works at Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Norfolk, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.