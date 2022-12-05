Dr. John Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lucas, MD
Dr. John Lucas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Charleston Neurology Associates5500 Front St Ste 230, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 560-5578
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Dr. Lucas is the kind of doctor you want to meet when you are sitting in an office, worrying about why you are there. His demeanor is calm and that calmness and kindness is passed on.
About Dr. John Lucas, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital|Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Clinical Neurophysiology
