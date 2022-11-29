Overview

Dr. John Lucas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Alabama-Birmingham and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Lucas works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Orthopaedic Surgery - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.