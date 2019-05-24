Dr. John Lubahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lubahn, MD
Dr. John Lubahn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Shriners Hospitals For Children1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 875-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hand Microsurgery & Reconstructive Orthopaedics300 State St Ste 205, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 456-6022
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
What a wonderful, caring doctor! His talents are well documented The surprise for me was his empathy with the pain I was experiencing. I felt like I mattered to him and appreciated his reassurance about what I could do now and plan for the next step going forward.
About Dr. John Lubahn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lubahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lubahn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lubahn speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubahn.
