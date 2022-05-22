Overview

Dr. John Louie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Louie works at ValleyCare Physicians Associates in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.